NYC BLM protesters briefly closed traffic on FDR Drive

A large group of protesters briefly shut down traffic for miles on FDR Drive on Sunday night.

Video aware On social media, hundreds of people were shown marching north down the avenue around 8:30 p.m., singing "No Justice, No Peace."

Around 9:15 p.m., the group turned off the road, heading to Marcus Garvey Park in Harlem, footage showed.

"No police. No KKK There is no fascist United States," protesters chanted.

The rally, billed as the "March of the Black Womxn," had started about four hours earlier from the Times Square Red Steps before heading east.

The NYPD did not immediately respond to a request for information.