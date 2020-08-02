NYCFC falls to Portland in MLS is back quarterfinals

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Diego Valeri and Andy Polo entered the second half to score key goals when the Portland Timbers defeated New York City FC 3-1 on Saturday night in the last quarterfinal game of the MLS tournament. is Back.

Sebastian Blanco also scored for the Timbers, who will face the Philadelphia Union in a semifinal on Wednesday. The winner will face Minnesota United or Orlando City in the championship game on August 11.

NYCFC scored first in the 27th minute of the first half on Jesus Medina's penalty kick after Portland's Larrys Mabiala fouled Medina in the box.

The Timbers tied it 16 minutes later, when Blanco intercepted a punt and hit a shot into the net.

NYCFC had a 10-9 shooting lead. Johnson and Steve Clark each had two saves.

“For the first 35 minutes I thought we controlled the game. In the second half, they were very good at breaks and we couldn't counter their attacks, "said NYCFC coach Ronny Deila.

Valeri did not start a second time in five tournament games. The midfielder entered the start of the second half and put the Timbers in the lead in the 65th minute when he split two NYCFC defenders from a pass from Jaroslaw Niezgoda and drilled a right footer that beat goalie Sean Johnson for his second winning game. tournament goal.

Timbers coach Giovanni Savarese said he chose to rest Valeri for the first half because the Timbers had only three days between games.

"It was able to be fresh and create good opportunities," Savarese said of Valeri. "We had to be smart the way we want. I thought we handled situations well. "

Polo scored in the 76th minute, shortly after he entered the game. The midfielder shot a beautiful shot from outside the box that reached the far upper corner.