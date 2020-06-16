NYPD and FDNY find burned body with hands tied to Bronx freeway

Police are investigating the body of a man found tied up and burned next to the Hutchinson River Parkway in Pelham Bay, New York.

The NYPD and FDNY responded to a 911 call about a fire in North Hutchinson near Exit 6 between the Orchard Beach exit and the New England Thruway exit at 12:19 a.m. of Monday. They found the body with their hands tied after extinguishing the flames.

SkyFox was over the area hours later where the police tape remained around the scene. Traffic was interrupted through the area.

The body was taken to the medical examiner to determine the cause of death.

This story originally appeared on Fox 5 NY.