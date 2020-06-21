NYPD appears to knock out suspect with illegal strangulation: video

A New York police officer used an illegal stranglehold on a suspect long enough to make the man pass out, according to a new video that launched an internal New York police investigation.

Video circulating on social networks It showed four officers pressing a man in a D & # 39; Angelo Russell Nets shirt to the ground on the Far Rockaway boardwalk.

The 29-second clip shows one of the police officers with his arm around the man's neck, while three other police officers try to handcuff him.

"Stop choking him, brother!" someone screams off-screen, while the man on the ground runs out of strength.

You can hear another person say, "Look, he's out. Look, officer, he's out," as one of the cops tells him to "step back."

But the police officer only releases the man's neck after one of his colleagues hits him on the back, the video shows.

Earlier this month, the New York City Council passed legislation that made it a criminal offense for police officers to use stranglings.

The move has been banned by the New York Police Patrol Guide for nearly three decades, but came under scrutiny after former Police Officer Daniel Pantaleo was tape-recorded using the tactic during Eric Garner's fatal arrest for selling cigarettes. not taxed in 2014.

Community advocate Anthony Beckford, who is running for the 45th seat on the New York City Council in 2021, shared clip on Twitter and named the cop, with District 100, saying he had performed "an illegal modern lynching strangling on a Black Man until he was unconscious."

“I demand your immediate dismissals and criminal charges for violating the city and state ban. #DefundThePolice, ”wrote Beckford.

Police sources said the police officers were singled out on the boardwalk around 8:45 a.m. by people who said a man had thrown objects at them and was harassing them.

The man picked up a can from the trash and threw it at the police when they approached him, the source said.

Charges against the man were pending Sunday night.

“We know the video and there is an active investigation underway by the Office of Internal Affairs. This matter is taken very seriously and we look forward to an update this afternoon as the investigation unfolds, ”a New York police spokesman said in a statement.