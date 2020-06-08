NYPD complaints: 8-year-old handcuffed for carrying a stick, according to review board

These are just a few recent allegations of misconduct against New York Police Department officers, according to a report by the Civil Complaints Review Board (CCRB), a city agency that investigates and releases findings on misconduct complaints. police conduct.

"Unfortunately, after years of witnessing news of police misconduct and possibly experiencing it themselves, even the youngest among us are aware of the all too often tension between the police and civilians," said the president of the CCRB Fred Davie in a statement.

"As young New Yorkers lead the way in calling for change in our city after the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and many others, it is time for the NYPD to reconsider how officers monitor our youth, they approach disparities in law enforcement, and commit to swift discipline when officers engage in misconduct. "

According to the CCRB report, of 112 complaints investigated involving youth, 29% were substantiated, meaning that they occurred and were inadequate due to the preponderance of the evidence.

Furthermore, 42% were unfounded, which means that there is insufficient evidence to determine whether misconduct occurred; 13% were exonerated, meaning that the conduct occurred but was not inappropriate; and 10% were unfounded, meaning that the alleged conduct was found not to have occurred.

The report also offered several recommendations, including for New York police to include age and race in their use of force data.

In a statement, the New York Police Department noted that in January it launched a strategy to prevent and tackle juvenile delinquency.

"One of Commissioner (Dermot) Shea's top priorities for the NYPD is to reimagine doing everything possible to protect and serve the children of New York City," said Sgt. York. Mary Frances O & # 39; Donnell said. "After careful review, we accept each of the CCRB's thoughtful and constructive recommendations, some of which are already in the process of being implemented and all of which will strengthen our new Youth Strategy."

Mayor Bill de Blasio, faced with calls by protesters to underfund the police, said Sunday that he plans to transfer some police funds to youth and social services.

New York City public defender Jumaane Williams said the CCRB data was shocking but not surprising in its context.

"The oversight of the most colorful communities clearly extends to our youth, and while these numbers are shocking, they are not surprising in the context of an administration that keeps most of the NYPD funding in its budget executive while cutting youth services. " said.

"Now that some of those funds may change, it is also critical that we ask whether these encounters with the police are necessary," he said. "I suspect that many are not, and as we know, interactions with the system only perpetuate it."

The CCRB report details several cases of young black men watched for harmless activities, such as crashing all five, running, carrying backpacks, playing with sticks, or jaywalking. Here are some of those cases.

8 years handcuffed after playing with a stick

In March 2018, a group of black and Hispanic children ages 8 to 14 walked home, talked, and laughed. Some of them played with sticks picked up from the ground, according to the CCRB report.

While on the sidewalk, several police cars approached. Officers got out of their cars, one with his gun drawn, and told the children to stand against the wall. They complied and all were searched by officers, and no weapons were found, according to the report. In total, eight to 10 police cars and 10 to 16 officers responded to the scene, according to the report.

The lieutenant at the scene decided to take the 8 and 14-year-old children to the station and prosecuted them for disorderly conduct after officers reported seeing the children running with sticks, according to the report. The two boys were transported there handcuffed and crying, according to the report.

During the CCRB investigation, two officers said they detained the group because a radio broadcast reported that a group of Hispanic men in their 20s with a machete and stick were chasing and fighting others, according to the report. However, officials gave inconsistent statements about what the children were doing before they were detained, even if they were carrying something.

According to the investigation, the CCRB recommended charges against the officers and the lieutenant. The charges are awaiting trial by the agency's Administrative Prosecution Unit, according to the report.

The parents of the 8 and 14 year olds filed complaints with the CCRB. The 8-year-old girl's mother said her son's dreams of becoming a police officer were over, and the 14-year-old girl's mother said the boys were not allowed to call home or received a New York police call, according to the report.

After a handshake, an 11-year-old boy was searched.

One spring afternoon an 11-year-old black boy walking to meet his mother encountered a group of adult men he recognized. When the boy greeted one of the men with a "quick handshake / five collide," plainclothes officers in civilian clothes got out of his vehicle and approached the group, according to the report.

The adult men scattered. An officer approached the boy and asked his age, and then proceeded to search the boy's upper body and waist, according to the report. A viewer told the officer that someone younger than 13 should not be searched, but one officer replied that medications can be administered to younger children, according to the report.

The officers then returned to their vehicle and left, according to the report.

The CCRB investigation found by a preponderance of the evidence that the officer lacked sufficient justification to arrest and search the child. The board recommended command B discipline, which is used for misconduct that is more problematic than poor training but does not rise to the level of charges.

However, the police commissioner downgraded discipline to formal training, according to the report.

A 17-year-old man arrested for carrying a backpack

In another case, a 17-year-old boy wearing a backpack was walking with a group of friends through a New York City Housing Authority complex, talking and listening to music, according to the report.

A lieutenant and an officer in a nearby marked police vehicle got out of his car and, according to video footage, the officer detained the boy and one other person and pushed them against a fence, according to the report.

In a CCRB interview, the lieutenant said he suspected the two of them had criminal possession of a weapon based on their prior knowledge of gang activity there, their initial observations of their age, statements they and their colleagues made when the men arrived. officers, as well as the fact that they were wearing backpacks "even though it was long after the end of the school day," according to the report.

The lieutenant and officer also observed the group pushing each other and running from one side to the other, and the lieutenant assessed that they were "acting suspiciously," the CCRB report indicates.

The CCRB investigation determined that these observations did not give them reasonable suspicion to detain the two, and the board recommended that the lieutenant and the officer receive Command B Discipline, according to the report.

However, the police commissioner downgraded the discipline to Command A Discipline, a lesser punishment.