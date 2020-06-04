NYPD cops shot in confrontation with suspects in Brooklyn

Two police officers were shot and a third was stabbed in a confrontation with a suspect in Brooklyn Wednesday night, police and sources said.

The melee was developed when a suspect approached a police officer on Church Avenue near Flatbush Avenue around 11:45 p.m. and stabbed him in the neck, a police source said.

Several police officers responded to the scene and one pulled out his firearm, sources said.

The officer and suspect fought for the weapon, which was fired, hitting one officer in the hand and one in the arm.

A sergeant responded to the scene and shot the suspect, who was beaten.

Authorities said police officers were rushed to the Kings County Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was detained at the scene. He was included in critical condition.

"It appears to be a complete cowardly, despicable, and unprovoked attack on a defenseless policeman," New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said at a press conference after the shooting.

"I think we are all fed up, what we are saying is that this violence has to stop."

Flatbush resident Jean Jones said he was driving on East 21st near Church Avenue when he saw the shooting.

Jones said he saw at least two officers jump out of their cars and start shooting.

"I saw them shoot, and then two of those officers started hiding behind their vehicle, like they were trying to keep them from being shot," Jones told the Post.

"I just heard gunshots, at least 16 if I was being conservative," he said.

"It is a lot. I was thinking about the police officers. It is unfortunate that things escalate," he said.

The shooting comes amid citywide protests against police brutality following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

Protesters marched in Brooklyn on Wednesday night, but not near where they shot officers.

Additional reports by Vin Barone