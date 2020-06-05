NYPD cracks down on chaos, curfew of defiance as George Floyd watches across the U.S.

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know when starting your day …

New York police face crowds challenging the curfew one night after the attacks as George Floyd's vigils take place across the country

New York City police officers were seen colliding with protesters on another night of mass rallies on Thursday after the city-wide curfew took effect, with law enforcement in effect in an attempt for keeping the peace and preventing the violence that has marred peaceful protests for the death of George Floyd.

Large, all-day gatherings began across the country, hundreds gathered at an emotional Minneapolis funeral Thursday to honor Floyd, whose death while in police custody last week has sparked a storm of criticism of law enforcement agencies. for police brutality. In Southern California, Washington, D.C. and other parts of the country, thousands attended vigils in honor of Floyd.

Still, several cities across the country have imposed curfews in an attempt to prevent widespread riot and looting that has occurred mainly after dark.

New York has witnessed the worst violence since the protests began more than a week ago. On Wednesday, a police officer was stabbed in the neck and two others were shot. Thousands remained on the streets Thursday after 8 p.m. from the city. the curfew took effect, as did a large number of police. In the Bronx, officers were seen aggressively colliding and attacking protesters in an apparent attempt to maintain crowd control.

Other videos appeared to show New York police arresting the curfew violators en masse, threatening protesters with jail, and waving batons against them. Many protesters have accused the department of aggressively enforcing the city's curfew and engaging in the same militaristic behavior they are protesting against.

Meanwhile, in St. Louis, hundreds gathered to call for criminal justice reforms. The city has seen a fair amount of violence in recent days, seeing four police officers shot and a retired police captain killed while trying to protect a pawnshop from looters this week.

In Chicago, rapper Kanye West marched with Chicago Public School students to demand that the school district terminate its $ 33 million contract with the Chicago Police Department. In Los Angeles County, officials, including Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, issued a county-wide curfew order Thursday. However, some cities chose to keep their orders in place as a precaution. Click here for more information on our main story..

Other related developments:

– Hundreds, including Al Sharpton, Eric Garner's mother, cry at the Floyd memorial in Minneapolis

– New York Mayor de Blasio drowned by booing, faces calls to resign, at Floyd's memorial

– President of the Minneapolis City Council, Dem Jeremiah Ellison say they will "dismantle" the police

– Pelosi demands answers from Trump on troops patrolling protesters in DC

– Buffalo protester pushed to the ground, begins to bleed, the video shows; 2 police officers suspended: reports

The historic lawsuit against Antifa is for "all Americans who are threatened by these criminals," says the lawyer.

The lawyer representing a journalist who is suing the far-left group Antifa said Thursday that the legal action seeks to protect journalists and other Americans "who are threatened by these criminals."

Harmeet Dhillon of the Center for American Freedom said he filed the first lawsuit against Antifa.On behalf of journalist Andy Ngo after being repeatedly attacked in 2019 while covering violence incited by the group in Portland, Oregon. On one occasion, according to the lawsuit, Ngo was hit by a mob that continued to harass him while trying to get away.

In an appearance in "The Ingraham Angle" on Thursday, Dhillon told presenter Laura Ingraham that Ngo "continues to be harassed" and claimed that Portland authorities "continue to do nothing" to protect his safety.

Earlier Thursday, Dhillion told Fox News that the timing of the lawsuit was unrelated to the riots that took place across the country after George Floyd's death. His comments came when FBI Director Christopher Wray announced that Antifa was among the groups investigated for acts of violence in various cities in recent days. Click here for more.

Other related developments:

-Antifa accused of coordinate looting of Target store in Austin: Texas Officials

-The members of Antifa talk about tears, & # 39; destroying your enemy & # 39; undercover video claims

-How Antifa and other extremists drive discord online

Trump promotes letter calling Mattis' military service: & # 39; You lost me & # 39;

President Trump continued his war of words against former Defense Secretary James Mattis on Thursday, tweeting a letter allegedly written by his former attorney John Dowd who attacked Mattis for criticizing Trump's response to the ongoing protests.

The letter hits Mattis' military service and suggests that he let "hack politicians" abuse his reputation. Dowd, a retired Navy defense attorney whom Trump called "a Super Star attorney," served as Trump's lead attorney in the Russia investigation before resigning in March 2018.

"I slept on his statement and woke up horrified and upset," Dowd wrote. "You lost me. You never dreamed that you would let a group of pirate politicians use your good name and reputation, earned with the blood and guts of the young Marines. You did what you said (you would not): participate in this speech" . The Marines keep their word. " Click here for more.

Other related developments:

– Biden calls Mattis' criticism of Trump a "powerful accusation"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

TODAY'S READINGS

Navy Vet Michael White back in the US USA after the liberation of Iran, arrest.

Biden claims that '10 to 15 percent' of Americans they are "just not very good people".

The emotional Cory Booker denounces Rand Paul Opposition to the federal anti-lynching bill: "I'm so crude today."

Texas military family, including 4 children, 2 cats, found dead inside the garage.

Joke on Kenny Chesney fans gets black reporter removed from Floyd's coverage: reports.

Tony Dungy on Drew Brees The national anthem comments: "You can't be afraid to say that."

World War II flag stolen from Reno City Hall during George Floyd riots become.

THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS

JCPenney closes 154 stores after bankruptcy due to coronavirus.

Pompeo calls Nasdaq's strict rules a model to protect yourself against fraudulent Chinese companies.

SEC Whistleblower Program: 5 facts.

#TheFlashback: CLICK HERE to find out what happened in "This day in history".

Some parting words

Laura Ingraham beats Antifa, says far-left group has kidnapped "justified anger and protests" over the death of George Floyd.

Not registered with Fox News First yet? Click here to discover what you're missing.

Click here to find out what's on Fox News and Fox News Radio today!

Fox News First is compiled by Bryan Robinson of Fox News. Thanks for making us your first choice in the morning! Stay safe, healthy and know that we will go through these extraordinary and difficult times together. We will see you in your inbox first thing on Monday morning.