NYPD disperses protest camp outside City Hall

Several hundred officers dispersed the remaining protesters after a nearly month-long camp that began with protesters demanding that New York Police be rejected, New York Police Operations Commissioner Ray Spinella said at a conference. release on Wednesday.

The approved budget reallocated some fees and millions of dollars in associated NYPD funds to the Department of Education, the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, and the Department of Homeless Services.

Protesters received a ten-minute warning before officers moved in around 4 a.m. on Wednesday. The process was peaceful and most left voluntarily, Spinella said.

"We feel that the time has come to end the occupation and allow the cleaning crews to begin the process of removing graffiti," Spinella told reporters.

Seven people were arrested during the operation and an officer was hit by a brick, but was not injured, he said.

CNN has contacted police to clarify the charges under which the arrests were made.

The area will be closed for several weeks as city workers clean up and remove spray-painted graffiti protesters from public buildings, Spinella said.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has said that camps are not allowed in New York City and his administration oversaw the camp balancing that policy with the right to protest.

"It is an American value to respect the right to protest. I have also said that we do not allow camps around this city. We have not done this for years, unlike in the past. It is something that we have to evaluate because this is not like other types of situations we've seen historically, "said the mayor during a press conference Tuesday.

However, the camp is a public safety concern, de Blasio said.

"There is always a balance between the right to protest and especially public safety. And I always put public safety first while respecting constitutional rights," he said.