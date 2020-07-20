NYPD eliminates critical traffic congestion and homeless outreach units

The New York Police Department rejected two key law enforcement units and reassigned their officers to work to prevent gun violence, The Post reported.

Police officers officially disconnected the Traffic Congestion Mitigation unit at 1 a.m. Friday with the transfer of the 114 members of the unit, the documents show.

The unit, which did most of the New York Police enforcement on moving vehicles before it was disbanded, was disbanded because it was "redundant," said a New York police spokesman. Traffic control officers who write parking tickets were unaffected.

Senior police officials also rejected the New York Police's approximately 85-person homeless extension unit after the city council and Mayor Bill de Blasio decided to take the responsibility away from the police entirely.

The roughly 200 police officers have been reassigned to compound to help curb gun violence amid increased shooting, the New York police representative said.

The move comes amid calls by some transportation advocates to remove traffic enforcement from the New York police purse, something the Berkeley, California, city council voted for last week.

Mayor de Blasio, however, has objected to the suggestion.

"I don't doubt for a moment the commitment of the NYPD and I only see these things differently than some of the advocates do." Traffic law enforcement, I believe, belongs to the New York Police Department, ”Hizzoner said Thursday.