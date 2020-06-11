NYPD hunts suspect who shot police in Queens

New York City police are on the hunt for a wanted suspect in connection with a police shooting that damaged a New York police vehicle Wednesday night.

Two officers in a marked patrol vehicle found two men in Queens at the intersection of Beach Channel Drive and Dix Avenue around 5:40 p.m., a New York police spokesman told Fox News.

One of them was reportedly shooting at the other, who ran to the police. As the police approached, the suspect shot in his direction.

Both officers got out of their vehicle and one returned fire, the spokesman said.

The suspect fled the scene and no one is believed to have been shot, he said, but officers suffered minor injuries: one had tinnitus and the other received a laceration to the finger.

The suspect was released Wednesday night.

Riots have ravaged New York and other cities as looters and protesters have taken advantage of protests following the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. At least 292 New York police officers had been injured during the protests as of Saturday. – and other attacks on the police have not been injured.

The NYPD released video on Wednesday of a suspect who reportedly dumped an "incendiary device" on another police vehicle in the Bronx on June 1.

And the shooting in Queens came a day after New York Police Charitable Association President Mike O & # 39; Meara received national attention after accusing the media and politicians of "vilifying" the Police officers amid calls from the left to the cities to "dismantle" or "dismantle" their police. departments.

"We are portrayed in the press and everywhere as enemies, and we want people to know that we take our work seriously, that we are professionals, and that most of the time we act appropriately and honorably," he said. .

Calls to dismantle or dismantle police forces across the country range from demanding major changes to the way police forces organize to reallocate some of the funds spent on police budgets.

Critics say such acts would lead to spikes in crime.