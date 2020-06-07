NYPD injured by Bronx hit driver leaves hospital

A New York police sergeant struck by a driver struck in the Bronx last week left the hospital on Sunday to applaud his partner Finest.

Sergeant William Maher greeted a crowd of blue-clad police officers as they pulled him out of Lincoln Hospital, before getting up and walking to greet the crowd.

He was wearing a blue shirt printed with "New York’s Finest” on the left chest – and his right arm in a sling, a reminder of the incident that brought him to the hospital.

A driver in a dark sedan collided with Maher at the intersection of East 170th Street and Walton Avenue at Mount Eden in the early hours of June 2, video of the incident shows.

Maher flew into the air, and nearly crashed into the fleeing sedan and another vehicle driving parallel to him, landing in the middle of the intersection, the video shows.

"He's an f-king cop!" The shocked viewer who filmed the collision can be heard saying. "Oh s-t!"

Two men reportedly were fleeing a robbery at a pawn shop when they crashed into Maher, police sources told the Post.

The suspects, whose names were not immediately released, were arrested Thursday in South Carolina and are expected to be processed later Sunday in New York, the sources said.

The alleged 44-year-old driver is charged with attempted murder and reckless danger, while a 21-year-old man is charged with theft, sources said.