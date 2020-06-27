NYPD looking for a Brooklyn pervert who showed girls

Police are asking for the public's help in finding this suspicious serial flasher in Brooklyn, who they believe has been exposed to at least six girls since September 2019.

The pervert has taken advantage of the girls around Windsor Terrace and South Slope, displaying them while walking or looking out the window of their home, police said.

In one case, on May 31, the suspect was standing outside a window at 8:40 p.m. and showed a woman and her young children as they looked out the window of their home near Sixth Avenue and 22nd Street in South Slope.

Most recently, on Wednesday, police believe the same man was exposed to girls ages 11 and 13 at 9:30 a.m. while walking their dog near 7th Avenue and 18th Street.

Police have released photos of the man wearing dark jean shorts, a red shirt, and a black vest with a back hat.