NYPD looking for a man who threw lit fireworks at an elderly man

Police want help finding the sick man who threw lighted fireworks at an elderly man while he slept on a sidewalk in Upper Manhattan last week.

Charles Bell, 66, was asleep on Lenox Avenue near West 113th Street when a man threw the explosive at him around 4 a.m., a disturbing video of the June 22 incident shows.

"Ohhh! Oh!" Spectators are heard saying as the firebug walks away from the scene and fireworks burn behind him, burning Bell's back and legs. He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The suspect was wearing light-colored jeans and a dark hoodie at the time of the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or submit a suggestion via the department's nypdcrimestoppers.com or Twitter account @NYPDTips.