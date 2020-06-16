NYPD officers taken to hospital after drinking Shake Shack: police officers

Three New York police officers were rushed to the hospital Monday night after drinking shakes at a Shake Shack in the city that they said had an unknown taste, police officials told Fox News.

The hamburger chain did not immediately respond to an after-hours email from Fox News, but the incident sparked speculation within police unions that the drinks were tampered with due to recent incidents involving police officers across the country. .

Paul DiGiacomo, chairman of the Board of Directors for the Detective Endowment Association, said in a statement that the officers were "intentionally poisoned by one or more workers" at the Lower Manhattan restaurant.

Officers are expected to recover.

“Police in New York City and across the country are under attack by vicious criminals who don't like us simply because of the uniform we wear. Emboldened by pleasing elected officials, these cowards will do their best to harm any member of the police, ”he said.

Patrick J. Lynch, president of the New York City Benevolent Patrol Association, said these police officers were working on protest details and stopped at the scene on Broadway and Fulton Street. He said one of the police officers "discovered that a toxic substance, believed to be bleach, had been placed in his drinks."

"When New York City police officers can't even eat without being attacked, it is clear that the environment in which we work has deteriorated to a critical level," he said.

The police department said it is still investigating the incident and cannot make any determination about the substance in the drink or whether it was intentionally placed there.

Cities across the United States, including New York, have seen widespread protests in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis.

Protesters said Floyd's death, which was captured on video, is an example of how police unfairly attack the black community. Police unions have said the accusation is inaccurate and unfair. They have criticized the media for promoting the narrative that the police are bad and say that the rhetoric puts their lives at risk.

"We can't afford to let our guard down for a moment," said Lynch.