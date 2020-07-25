NYPD posts video of violent assault, injuring woman and her father

New York police have released a disturbing surveillance video that shows a man and his 22-year-old daughter cowering in fear as thugs beat them in a warehouse.

At one point, the video shows one of the assailants grabbing a bottle of beer from the store's refrigerated box and smashing it over the woman's head.

The New York Post reported that the vicious attack knocked the man unconscious and sent him to the hospital.

"A 39-year-old woman had her phone taken away while trying to call 911," the NYPD tweeted on Friday. Police are investigating the case as a robbery.

The incident occurred at a warehouse in the Washington Heights neighborhood of Manhattan in the late evening of July 7.

The man who was attacked, Víctor Martínez Medina, told the Daily News that it happened very quickly.

"I started to feel blows everywhere," he said. "They just grabbed me … everything is blurry. (My wife) says they threw me on the floor, and I don't even remember that. I just remember that they came and started hitting me and kicking me."

A police source told the newspaper that continued tensions between Medina's daughter and another woman in the neighborhood led to the violence.