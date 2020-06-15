NYPD reassigns approximately 600 plainclothes officers, closing a chapter on stopping and searching

Approximately 600 plainclothes officers from the anti-crime unit were reassigned to new roles, effective immediately, Shea said. Officers will now work on "a variety of tasks including detective offices, neighborhood policing and other tasks," Shea said.
The new change will change the way officers monitor New York, Shea said.
"You will immediately feel among the five district attorney's offices. You will immediately feel in the communities we protect," Shea said, adding that the New York police will still have plainclothes officers among the ranks.
"Gunshots and killings are constantly increasing, but our city's leaders have clearly decided that proactive surveillance is no longer a priority," said Lynch. "They chose this strategy. They will have to consider the consequences."
Shea said Monday that the policy change comes from him, personally, and is not a reflection of the officers on the streets working.
"I think what we as a police officer always struggle with is not keeping crime low, it's keeping crime low and keeping the community with us and I think those two things have sometimes disagreed," Shea said. "It is time to move forward and change the way we monitor in this city. We can do it with the brain, we can do it with cunning. We can get away from brute force."