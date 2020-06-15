NYPD reassigns approximately 600 plainclothes officers, closing a chapter on stopping and searching

Approximately 600 plainclothes officers from the anti-crime unit were reassigned to new roles, effective immediately, Shea said. Officers will now work on "a variety of tasks including detective offices, neighborhood policing and other tasks," Shea said.

The new change will change the way officers monitor New York, Shea said.

"You will immediately feel among the five district attorney's offices. You will immediately feel in the communities we protect," Shea said, adding that the New York police will still have plainclothes officers among the ranks.

The reassignments also close one of the last stop-and-search chapters, Shea said. The controversial police practice involved uniformed and plainclothes officers who temporarily detained, interrogated, and searched residents who were overwhelmingly black or Latino.