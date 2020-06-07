NYPD Releases Images of Police Stabbed in Brooklyn

The NYPD released startling footage showing the moment a mugger stabbed a mugger in the neck in Flatbush on Wednesday.

Suspect Dzenan Camovic, who remains hospitalized with gunshot wounds from responding officers, is reportedly seen walking down Church Avenue before suddenly turning to Flatbush Avenue and stabbing his victim shortly before midnight.

The video is cut before Camovic, 20, allegedly seized the officer's gun and shot two more police officers in the unprovoked attack.

"This was not a chance encounter: it was a planned assassination attempt against a NYPD police officer, the department he said in a tweet.

"It is only by sheer luck that this did not have a drastically different result."

The three officers were hospitalized in stable condition. Camovic, a Sheepshead Bay resident whose family hails from Bosnia, was shot multiple times by a sergeant who responded to the scene.

Camovic remains in critical condition and has not been interviewed by the police because he has been intubated.

He faces charges of three counts of attempted murder of a police officer. The FBI is involved and exploring possible federal charges.

The attack came amid civil unrest across the country over the police murder of George Floyd,

The attack did not occur during a demonstration, although Camovic opened a Twitter account earlier this month, and liked 24 tweets from those who wrote about the George Floyd protests, looting Soho and anti-police propaganda, police said.