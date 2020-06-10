NYPD Releases Macy's Looting Surveillance Video

near Video

New York City police have released surveillance videos and images of more than a dozen people wanted in connection with the looting of Macy's iconic Herald Square store.

The looting occurred last Monday when looters attacked stores across Manhattan after protests sparked by the death of George Floyd.

Surveillance footage shows a looter wielding a hammer, while another was using a baseball bat to smash through the store's glass doors.

Other looters are seen using their bare hands to try to open a revolving door.

The published images of looters fleeing the store showed one carrying several bags.

Police told the New York Post that Macy's looters seized about $ 10,000 in merchandise.