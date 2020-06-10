NYPD Releases Macy's Looting Surveillance Video

Police arrest looters on Macy & # 39; s Herald Square flagship in New York CityVideo

Riots continue in New York City despite 11 p.m. curfew; Bryan Full informs.

New York City police have released surveillance videos and images of more than a dozen people wanted in connection with the looting of Macy's iconic Herald Square store.

The looting occurred last Monday when looters attacked stores across Manhattan after protests sparked by the death of George Floyd.

Surveillance footage shows a looter wielding a hammer, while another was using a baseball bat to smash through the store's glass doors.

