NYPD releases new photos of suspected St. Pat & # 39; s graffiti artists

New York police released new surveillance photos Monday of two women wanted to paint graffiti at St. Patrick's Cathedral during George Floyd's protests in the city.

The women are accused of scribbling "No Justice No Peace" and "BLM" – Black Lives Matter – on the wall of the historic Catholic church shortly after 5 p.m. on May 30, as protests formed throughout the city.

Police had previously released photos of the two women, who are seen walking with their faces covered, at least partially, by masks.

Another previously posted image shows the two women behind spraying the cathedral with red paint.

The new images, although grainy, show close-ups of the women with their faces uncovered.

Police arrested a person in the alleged graffiti caper: Yadir Ávila Rosas, described by authorities as the "driver of the leak."

Rosas, 26, of Queens, was arrested and charged with criminal conduct, but was later released when the Manhattan District Attorney's Office refused to prosecute him.

Police are asking anyone with information on women's identities to dial the NYPD Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS, or log on to www.nypdcrimestoppers.com.