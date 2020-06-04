NYPD Releases Photo of Knife Allegedly Used in Brooklyn Attack on Officer

This is the knife that a man supposedly used to stab a police officer in the neck in Brooklyn Wednesday night, a confrontation that ended with two police officers and the suspect who was shot.

The man approached the officer on Church Street near Flatbush Avenue around 11:45 p.m. and stabbed him in the neck, according to a police source.

Several officers responded to the scene, where one pulled out his firearm, sources said.

The officer and suspect fought for the weapon, which was fired, hitting one officer in the hand and one in the arm. A sergeant responded to the scene and shot the suspect, who was beaten.

Authorities said police officers were rushed to Kings County Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, who was arrested at the scene, was in critical condition.

"It appears to be a complete cowardly, despicable, and unprovoked attack on a defenseless policeman," Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said at a press conference.

The shooting comes in the middle city-wide protests against police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's death while in custody of the Minneapolis Police.