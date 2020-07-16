NYPD Releases Photos and Video of Suspect in Brooklyn Bridge Police Attack

The New York Police Department has released photos and videos of the suspect who caught officers with a baton on the Brooklyn Bridge, including the best uniformed cop in town.

The unidentified man, seen wearing tan pants, a purple shirt, and a red scarf over his face, is seen in photographs climbing a railing during a bridge protest Wednesday morning and seen in the newly released video. who runs away from the scene.

A disturbing video tweeted Wednesday by New York police showed the assailant reached out over the rail and hit the police.

The attack left New York Police Chief Terence Monahan bloodied and with a broken finger in the attack, while other officers were injured, all of whom were treated and released, the department said.

Police said officers were trying to arrest him when the man approached and hit the police with a baton.

"The New York City Police Department is seeking public assistance to identify the following person in the accompanying photos and videos sought for questioning in connection with an assault on police officers within the confines of the 5th Precinct," A police statement said.