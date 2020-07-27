NYPD releases video in shooting that left two basketball players playing dead teens

Two teenagers playing basketball on a New York City playground were shot dead in a shooting caught on surveillance video, among seven firearm-related homicides reported to New York Police on Sunday.

New York Police Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison tweeted on Monday the video showing a hooded figure shooting a gun as he hangs from the sunroof of an SUV as it slowly passes the playground. Shots can be heard.

"The author hit three people, killing two innocent teens playing basketball," said Harrison.

It happened Sunday night at George Walker Jr. Park in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn.

NEW YORK CITY PROTESTORS ADDRESS POLICE VEHICLES, LIGHT FIRES

A New York police spokesman identified the two murder victims Monday as Kleimer Méndez, 16, of Brooklyn, and Antonio Villa, 17, of Queens.

Both were shot in the head.

2 NYC ANGELS DETAINED ARRESTED IN THE STRIKE THAT KILLED THE RIVAL GANG LEADER

The other person who was shot was a 17-year-old boy who was shot in the leg.

Detectives have not made any arrests and were working to find a motive.

"I heard the shots, five or six shots," Lawrence LaDoucher told WPIX-TV. "I turned around and there were two lying on the floor."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The seven shooting deaths that occurred on Sunday occurred between 12:30 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. An eighth Sunday homicide victim was a woman who was stabbed to death in the Bronx.