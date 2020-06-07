NYPD Releases Video of Knife Attack on Officer: "It was a planned assassination attempt"

The NYPD has released a video of what they are describing as a "planned assassination attempt" on Wednesday by one of its officers who was on an anti-theft patrol in Brooklyn.

"Earlier this week, 1 of our officers was stabbed in the neck without warning while protecting New Yorkers," the NYPD tweeted Saturday. "This was not a chance encounter, it was a planned assassination attempt against a NYPD police officer. It is just by sheer luck that this did not have a drastically different result."

The surprising video shows the suspect, 20-year-old Dzenan Camovic, turning the corner near a shoe store before diving for Officer Yayonfrant Jean Pierre's neck. During the fight, the suspect was shot and two other officers suffered gunshot wounds to their hands.

There are reports that the suspect yelled "Allahu akbar" before stabbing the officer, although the video has no audio. NYPD has said they are investigating this incident and that the attacker may have terrorist links. They are also investigating whether the stabbing was inspired by anti-police sentiments expressed during the protests.

It was one of the most serious incidents in a city that is already recovering from the unrest surrounding the death of George Floyd. Along with peaceful protests, there have been partying and a series of assaults on police officers.

New York Police Department Commissioner Dermot Shea called for calm Thursday at a press conference that opened with an offensive against elected officials and others he blamed for provoking animosity by speaking out against the police and sharing videos. on social media that, presented without context, is seen as evidence of officer misconduct.

"How do we keep going?" Shea said. "I don't know how we will get there. I wish I had all the answers, but I know this a lot. We cannot get there until we finish the hate speech and the violation of the law and the unprovoked attacks on police officers and the rhetoric that fuels it. "

Shea said it was too early in the investigation to say what prompted Wednesday night's attack, but police union chief Patrick Lynch said he saw a connection to the protests.

"Do we hesitate? Because of the rhetoric we are hearing, the rhetoric against the police that are storming our streets, are we surprised? said Lynch, president of the Benevolent Police Association. "I'm not. We said it's going to happen."

