NYPD searches for a man connected to the Spencer Grammer attack

The New York Police Department was still searching for this man Saturday night in connection with a brutal restaurant fight that left the daughter of "Frasier" star actress Kelsey Grammer cut in the arm and in need. of points on Friday night.

The image, which shows a bald man in a white T-shirt and shorts, was revealed by New York Police.

"On Friday, July 24, 2020, at approximately 2328 hours, in front of 60 2nd Ave, a 36-year-old female victim and a 32-year-old man attempted to resolve a dispute between the unidentified man and other clients at the location," Black Ant restaurant in East Village, police said in a press release.

Police sources have identified the victims as Spencer Grammer, the daughter of the "Frasier" star, best known for voicing the role of Summer Smith for the Adult Swim animation series "Rick and Morty", and her friend, Jan Phillip Mueller. .

"During the altercation, the 36-year-old victim was cut in his forearm and the 32-year-old man was cut in the back by the man with an unidentified sharp instrument," the police statement said.

“The male fled the scene in an unknown direction. The victims were transported to NYC Health & Hospitals / Bellevue and were treated for non-life-threatening lacerations. "

Police are asking anyone with information about the crime to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).