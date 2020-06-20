NYPD searches for a man who hit a 73-year-old woman on the Bronx subway platform

New York police are searching for a redhead who randomly hit a 73-year-old woman in the face on a Bronx subway platform Wednesday.

The victim was standing on the platform south of the 175th Street subway station when the violent stranger struck her in the side of the face, police said.

He then fled down the stairs and left the station, police said.

No words were exchanged between the two.

On Friday night, New York police released clear surveillance photos of the suspect in hopes of finding him.

Police request that anyone with identity information make a confidential call to the NYPD Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or in Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their suggestions by logging in to the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips, or by texting their suggestions to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.