NYPD Seeks 22-Year-Old in Brandon Hendricks Shootout

Police identified a wanted man for questioning in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Brandon Hendricks.

New York police released a photo Friday night of 22-year-old Najhim Luke, and asked for the public's help in finding him.

Hendricks was shot and killed on June 28 in the Morris Heights section of the Bronx, a week after his graduation from James Monroe High School, where he was a prominent basketball player and "inquisitive and intelligent" student.

Hendricks' death has become a flashpoint in the scourge of gun violence that has rocked the city last month amid a shakeup in New York police, protests against police brutality, and the massive release of people in parole and suspected bail.

Hendricks' mother denounced the wave of shooting in an interview with The Post on Tuesday, saying she will never be able to forgive her killer.

"This person who takes my son's life, I have no forgiveness for that person," said Eve Hendricks, 49. "I will never, never forgive that person as long as I live because that person took my world." That person broke my heart.

Luke is described as being approximately 140 pounds and 6 feet tall.

Anyone with information should call the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).