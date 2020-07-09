NYPD sees 'troublesome' rise of retirement applications, says official





From June 29 to July 6, presentations shot up 411% over the same period last year, according to O & # 39; Donnell, spokesman for the Deputy Commissioner for Public Information.

The increase comes as calls to dismantle police departments have increased and protests against police actions have continued since George Floyd's Memorial Day death during an arrest in Minneapolis.

"Of course, the cops are pulling out at a higher rate," Chris Monahan, president of the Captains Endowment Association, told CNN Wednesday night. "We have been abandoned by the New York Police and elected officials."

Last week, New York City cut $ 1 billion from its police budget, more than a sixth of its allocation to the department in 2020, as hundreds of protesters waited outside to hear the outcome of the meeting. "While the decision to retire is personal and can be attributed to a variety of factors, it is a worrying trend that we are closely monitoring," said O & # 39; Donnell. From June 29 to July 6, 179 uniformed members applied for retirement, O & # 39; Donnell said, compared to 35 during the same period last year. "There have been 306 retirements, 40 resignations and 503 have applied for retirement" since May 25, said O & # 39; Donnell. "2019 comparison figures: 254 retirements, 49 resignations and 287 retirement applications". People in the force notice a change. "When you want to retire, you have to make an appointment with the pension section to go file," a New York police detective who has been in the force for more than 25 years and is considering retiring told CNN. "Usually you can get one fast. Now it's more like a week of waiting." "Every day, the pension section sends a notice of who it was that day and filed. (It used to be one page, maybe two more … the other day it was six pages," said the detective. Increasing retirements is a loss for New Yorkers, according to Paul DiGiacomo, president of the Association of Detectives & # 39; Endowment Association. "The increase in detectives and other police officers requesting retirement is not a surprise," DiGiacomo said. "No one wants to come to work every day and be demoralized and reviled as they risk their lives to protect people." "New Yorkers are losing their most experienced crime fighters due to continued violence in the city and the apathy of the wrong elected officials," DiGiacomo said. According to O & # 39; Donnell, the New York City Police Pension Fund has not turned down anyone who wants to apply for a service-related retirement.

