NYPD Suspended for Camera-Strangled Strangulation in Queens

A New York police officer who was caught on camera and put a suspect in an illegal choke on Sunday was suspended without pay hours later, authorities said.

"After a rapid investigation by the Office of Internal Affairs, a police officer involved in an apparent and disturbing throttling incident in Queens was suspended without pay," said Police Commissioner Dermot Shea in a statement Sunday by the night.

"While a full investigation is still ongoing, I have no doubt that this immediate action is necessary," Shea added.

"We are committed to transparency as this process continues."

Shea did not name the suspended officer in his statement.

The video circulating on social media on Sunday shows four officers pressing a man in a D & # 39; Angelo Russell Nets t-shirt to the ground on the Far Rockaway boardwalk.

The 29-second clip shows one of the police officers with his arm around the man's neck, while three other officers try to handcuff him.

"Stop choking him, brother!" someone screams off-screen, while the man on the ground runs out of strength.

But the police officer only releases the man's neck after one of his colleagues hits him on the back, the video shows.

At least a dozen people protested the arrest outside Precinct No. 100 on Sunday afternoon, with "Black Lives Matter" signs, video posted on Twitter showed.

Earlier this month, the New York City Council passed legislation that made it a criminal offense for police officers to use stranglings.