NYPD suspended without pay after & # 39; apparent disturbing incident of strangulation & # 39;

"While a full investigation is still ongoing, I have no doubt that this immediate action is necessary," Shea said Sunday.

The New York Police Department's Office of Internal Affairs launched an investigation into the active use of force after a video of an arrest appeared on social media.

The video shows various officers affecting an individual's arrest, and one in particular appears to put him in a chokehold.

Another officer is seen striking the back of the officer who had the individual in an apparent stranglehold, and that officer appears to release his grip.

The body camera released by the New York police shows the moments leading up to the incident.

According to a police source, the incident occurred at 8:45 a.m. on Sunday morning on the Rockaway Beach Queens boardwalk as police responded to a disorderly group in the area.

Three men in particular are seen on camera making exchanges with the police, sometimes in conversations, sometimes insults and taunts.

At one point, the man who was finally arrested approaches the officers and taunts them, saying, "I'll throw shit in your face."

The police source described the man saying on camera "touch any of my boys and you will be dead," parts of which can be heard on camera.

It is at this point that one of the other men steps in and says "stop", while a third man says that you are "giving them a reason to beat our a ** es".

One of the men has a cell phone with the police all the time, continues to taunt them and call them by their names, and shout out the officers' names and badge numbers. He repeatedly appointed an officer and challenged the officer to "push" him again.

Sometimes officers tell the individual that they are too close. At least one officer is observed wearing a mask, a requirement in the pandemic.

After about 10 minutes in the video, a man reaches down and pulls out a plastic bag. Then he leaves the camera view and his friend asks him: "What are you doing?" Then the officers proceed to pass to arrest them.

& # 39; It is suffocating & # 39;

A fight ensues and the video shows several officers working to arrest the man: From the body camera view it can be seen that an officer eventually removes his arm from the man's neck.

"He's suffocating him," viewers hear, even as officers escort him to his vehicle. When another viewer asked him, an officer said, "You will not be arrested, you will go to the hospital."

Eventually you see the suspect walking handcuffed with the police.

The man, whose name has not been released, suffered a laceration and was taken to a nearby hospital, the source said, adding that the man is still in custody and charges have not yet been announced or filed.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement Sunday that her office is aware of the incident and that an investigation is underway.

"There should be zero tolerance for police misconduct. The District Attorney's Office is aware of the incident in Far Rockaway today. We take these allegations very seriously and an active investigation is underway," said Katz.

Police reform bills approved

The Civilian Complaints Review Board, the city agency charged with oversight of New York police, is also opening an investigation, according to a city official.

The New York City Council last week passed a comprehensive package of police reform bills, including an official ban on bottlenecks. It has not been signed by the mayor.

The body camera video was released as part of new directives implemented by Mayor Bill de Blasio last week.

A spokesman for De Blasio's office said Sunday that "the video is very concerning. We are pleased that the NYPD is immediately launching an investigation to get to the bottom of what happened."

CNN is working to obtain the permission of the viewer video, which has been published on social media by several people, including a candidate for councilor.

CNN has reached out to the Police Benevolence Association, the NYPD union, and is working to reach out to the arrested man's attorney.