NYPD suspends two officers for camera misconduct

The New York Police Department suspended two officers who were caught by video of onlookers pushing and spraying protesters in separate George Floyd protests last week.

Both videos had gone viral as examples of apparently unprovoked violence against peaceful protesters; The two officers, who were not identified by New York police officers, were suspended without pay.

In the first incident, on Friday, May 29, the offending officer was caught on camera shoving Dounya Zayer to the ground while protesting peacefully in Brooklyn.

The officer can be heard calling Zayer a "stupid bitch" before shoving her onto the pavement. She suffered a seizure and a concussion, she said.

The second policeman was filmed the next day, pulling down a protester's mask and sprinkling pepper on his face.

The New York Police investigation into the two incidents is ongoing, Commissioner Dermot Shea announced Friday.

"These incidents listed below are troubling and run counter to the principles of New York Police training, as well as our public safety mission," Shea said. "The actions of these officers are distinguished from the restricted work of the thousands of other officers who have worked tirelessly to protect those who peacefully protest and keep all New Yorkers safe."

Shea added that "there are other issues that we are actively investigating and will be transparent as the process continues."

Zayer reprimanded the officer who pushed her off her hospital bed after the incident.

"Acting the way they acted is not helping the cause," he said. tweeted Shortly after the attack. "It is not showing us that they care about us."