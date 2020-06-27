NYPD, the country's largest police force, faces financial calculations

The New York Police Department, the nation's largest police force, faces its financial calculation this week, with its budget for 2021 before Tuesday.

Across the country, from Los Angeles to Seattle, from Minneapolis to Philadelphia, city officials are analyzing cuts that reduce the number of officers to transfer money to social services.

The economic woes caused by the coronavirus blockades have left city budgets without resources and decision makers looking for places to cut, even as crime rates increase.

"Conventional budget policy was always about, if you have to make budget cuts, everything should be on the table, but not the police department. Somehow, the idea was that if you cut the police budget, you were soft on the crime, "said New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer, who presented a proposal to cut the police department's budget but is not involved in approving it. "Now, people want a different type of budget and a different type of government."

Maria Haberfeld, a professor of police science at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York, said that almost 90% of police department budgets go to paying staff, including wages and overtime. The rest of the money covers other expenses like equipment and training.

The drastic budget cuts would affect all facets of the police in the United States, Haberfeld said.

"With the increase in crime, you cannot afford to dilute the deployment," he said. "There will be cuts in overtime. Investigations will suffer. Response times will suffer, everything we ask the police to improve in terms of response time, in terms of clearing investigations and finding people responsible for various crimes."

Alex Vitale, coordinator of the Police and Social Justice Project at Brooklyn College and author of "The End of Policing," said the calls for change stem from decades of "over-reliance on the police" in the country.

"This is truly a reaction to 40 years of American politicians turning all social problems under the sun, especially in low-income and colored communities, to the police for handling," he told CNN. "And people demand that we find better solutions."

There are calls for a $ 1 billion NYPD budget cut

As protesters shouted to "disburse the New York police" as they marched through the city streets, advocates and city leaders considered what parts of the nearly $ 6 billion department budget could go.

"The NYPD budget is incredibly opaque. It is the most secret budget in the entire city," said Joo-Hyun Kang, director of United Communities for Police Reform, an advocacy group that proposed a $ 1 billion cut in the budget. NYPD for fiscal year 2021..

According to the plan, one of the most draconian measures proposed by the group is the hiring freeze, which would save $ 263 million in fiscal year 2021. It would also reduce the number of uniformed officers by removing officers from schools, by fire about 220 officers on modified duty and accused of misconduct, and by removing officers from "non-police" compliance functions, which include homeless care, the mental health response and the transportation.

"Cutting at least a billion dollars from the NYPD is the floor, not the ceiling, of what should be done," Kang said. "The NYPD budget has been allowed to skyrocket and has been politically protected for years …"

In a statement, New York police warned that there will be consequences of such a blow to their budget.

"The exhaustion of New York police personnel by several thousand police officers, at a time of increasing violence, would harm New Yorkers, particularly communities that most need public safety. While we support the relocation of some services to others City agencies to achieve the real kind of savings that are needed now, significant budget cuts threaten to erode our shared successes, our continued reforms, and the quality of service that New Yorkers expect and deserve. "

Stringer, whose office focuses on city spending and how to run it more efficiently, has a more modest proposal that would still cut $ 265 million from the NYPD budget each year for the next four years, totaling nearly $ 1.1 billion.

The biggest cuts under Stringer's proposal would be the department's 36,000 uniformed officers. He suggests reducing an estimated dropout rate of 3%. Those cuts, plus other "fringe savings," would save the city $ 223 million for the year.

"Defund is not just about getting money from one agency to another. Defund is also about investments to combat systemic racism," Stringer said. "A budget is both a moral and a financial document. It sets out the aspirations of a city. You put a price on those aspirations. I would like money directed to the communities that need it most."

There is pressure to finance youth and social services.

New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea told CNN earlier this month that he believes shifting police funds to help youth are separate from the "out-of-pocket" movement.

"Look at the fiscal crisis we are about to face, everyone will have to tighten their belts, including the New York police," Shea said. "I absolutely commit to taking some money out of the NYPD budget if it can be used to restore children's programs. I think that's fighting crime. I think it's fighting crime in a different way."

New York City is already struggling financially due to a shortage of tax revenue due to the pandemic.

Crime rates, meanwhile, have skyrocketed.

New York police statistics show that the city's murder rate has increased more than 18%, in the first five months of the year compared to last year. Overall, shooting incidents also increased more than 18% in the year compared to last year, according to statistics.

"It is a combination of things," New York Police Department Chief Terrance Monahan said in an exclusive interview with CNN. "There are more people who are not in jail. The island of Rikers (jail) in New York is empty. Among Covid, among the bail reform, the protest caused animosity towards the police, who took us from the neighborhoods that they needed us. "

Mayor Bill de Blasio has said he supports cutting money from the New York Police budget to switch to youth and social services and is in closed-door negotiations with the City Council.

"I am very hopeful of a positive outcome with the Council, a major shift from NYPD funds to youth services and other community needs," De Blasio said Friday.

While de Blasio has said he does not support cutting $ 1 billion from the police budget, New York City Council President Corey Johnson said Thursday that the council is pressing the mayor to consider cutting more. He and other council members called for $ 1 billion in cuts to the New York police budget for next year.

"We have been negotiating, we have been pressing, we have been pressing, we have been telling them every day that the number must be greater," Johnson said.

The speaker said he was "incredibly concerned" about the rising crime rates.

"And we want to make sure that we are effectively dealing with those problems, but we don't believe that traditional surveillance methods are the only things that work," Johnson said.

Police advocates argue that cutting uniformed officers at a time when crime rates are increasing is a recipe for disaster.

Police Charitable Association President Pat Lynch said that for decades, city agencies that failed to do so had to remove those jobs and turn them over to the police.

"If the City Council wants to return the responsibilities to the bankrupt agencies, it is their choice," Lynch said in a June 12 statement. "But they will be to blame for every new victim, for every New Yorker who needs help and falls through the cracks. They will no longer be able to throw cops under the bus."

Minneapolis has been the most aggressive

Minneapolis has taken the most dramatic steps, essentially declaring its police department beyond reform.

On Friday, the City Council officially moved to dismantle its police force and replace it with a department of community safety and violence prevention in the wake of Floyd's police murder in that city.

The unanimous vote approving a proposed amendment to the letter represents a first step in a complicated process that includes a review by a public commission before the measure can end up in the hands of voters in the November vote.

The proposed change to the statutes also faces a review by a council oversight and policy committee next month. The autonomous commission has at least 60 days to review and make a recommendation to the council.

The legal deadline to submit questions on the November 3 ballot is August 21, giving voters a final word on the matter.

Nine city council members, a majority veto-proof, promised on June 7 to dismantle the police department.

Earlier this month, 12 city council members unanimously passed a resolution declaring the intention to create a "new transformative model" of surveillance, initiating a yearlong process to envision and create a new way to keep the safe people.

Police Chief Medaria Arradondo has pushed for reforms and has retired of contractual negotiations with the police union in an attempt to facilitate the change. He cautioned that conversations about the dismantling or dismantling of the department "must be thoughtful, they must be aware, they must be based on the facts."

"If it is fully powered by emotion, lives could also be at stake," he said.

The city has seen a recent spike in crime, including the shooting of 12 people, one fatally, this past weekend.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey also said he does not support abolishing or underfinancing the department, preferring instead what he calls "massive structural reforms" in the police.

Police budgets are slashed in Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Seattle

In Los Angeles, Mayor Eric Garcetti agreed to cut $ 100 million to $ 150 million in proposed LAPD funds after Californians denounced a proposal to increase their budget to $ 1.86 billion.

The goal, the city said, is "to build trust and reinforce accountability" with more transparent police practices.

The Los Angeles People's Coalition called Garcetti's promise "a start," but said a $ 150 million cut for fiscal year 2020-21 "would still leave LAPD with 51% of the city's unrestricted revenue." .

In another budget move, the police department said officers who worked large amounts of overtime during the recent protests would be compensated for time off and unpaid, according to an internal memo.

"During this extraordinary time, including the total mobilization of our sworn members, the Department has spent more than $ 40 million dollars in overtime expenses," the note read. "This amount far exceeds any budget reserve to deal with unusual events."

LAPD officials say morale is at its lowest points in decades, with young officers angered by their superiors' perceived deference to civilian leadership.

In Philadelphia, Mayor Jim Kenney withdrew a planned $ 19 million increase in the police budget after 14 city council members said in a letter that they would not support him.

The cut totals more than $ 33 million after another $ 14 million for crossing guards and public safety officials was diverted to the office of the city's chief administrative officer, CNN affiliate WPVI reported.

The police department receives a sixth of the city's annual operating budget, $ 750 million, according to the letter. Since 2016, the police budget has increased by approximately $ 120 million.

"Many of us have realized that, despite how progressive and inclusive we think we are, we still have a lot to learn," Kenney said in a statement announcing the cut along with a series of police reforms.

"Now we will focus on reconciliation, understanding, listening and taking action. We will embark on a path to real change in Philadelphia and, hopefully, throughout the United States."

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan proposes to cut $ 20 million from the police department's budget for the rest of 2020, as the city faces a deficit of more than $ 300 million due to the pandemic.

The planned construction of a new police compound has been suspended.

Durkan also ordered the police department to identify options for other reductions, and said the city will consult with the community on the police budget for 2021.

"Our city and country are at a historic crossroads," he said in a statement.

Vitale, the Brooklyn College professor, called the changes in law enforcement funding "an interrogation of the specific things that the police are doing that have caused significant harm, have reproduced racial and class inequality in the United States." .

"It is about communicating with communities about their needs that the government has ignored for generations and demanding that they no longer hand those things over to people whose tools to solve their problems are weapons and wives, coercion and threats," he said. .