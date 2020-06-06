NYPDs watch 'pandemic drone' rejected in Connecticut after violent reaction

New York police are looking at a controversial "pandemic drone" that caused so much hysteria in a Connecticut community that the police had to cancel the program.

Westport residents successfully landed the Draganfly sensor-equipped drone, which can detect fever, temperature, heart and respiratory rates in humans up to 190 feet in the air, shortly after police announced plans to deploy the "Flatten the Curve" device.

"Cities and states must be cautious of self-interested, privacy-invading companies that use COVID-19 as an opportunity to market their products and create future business opportunities," the ACLU of Connecticut said in response to the proposed program.

But not all comments were negative. Shortly after Westport released his plans, the New York Police rang.

"They did it," said Westport Lt. Anthony Prezioso. "They spoke to our captain. They were looking for contact information for the person there [on Draganfly]. "

A company spokesperson said New York police are in "shallow conversations" about the drones.

New York Police confirmed their interest in the products of the Canadian-based drone maker, but stated that "there are no plans at this time to purchase this particular product."

"The New York Police Department regularly communicates with various police departments and law enforcement agencies to discuss and exchange information on best practices and the use of various forms of technology," said Sgt. Jessica McRorie said.

Similar to the reaction in Westport, the deployment of 14 drones by the New York Police Department in 2018 sparked the ire of the New York Civil Liberties Union, which it said has "serious concerns" about the department's plans. use the plane for a variety of reasons.