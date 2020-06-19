NYPL Releases Juneteenth Children's Reading List

In honor of Juneteenth, which will now become a state holiday, the New York Public Library has released a Black Liberation Reading List for young readers.

The list comes from NYPL's 95-year-old Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture and includes 65 book titles intended to teach children and teens about the black experience, history, and current events.

"It is very important to remember, honor and celebrate June 15, such a critical time in our nation's history and one that continues to have a tremendous impact on today's events," Schomburg Center Director Kevin Young said in a statement. of press. The June 19 holiday, one of the oldest in the United States, marks the release of the last American slaves, in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865.

"Without honest contemplation and discussion, there will be no progress," Young continues, adding that if everyone takes the time to better understand the black experience, "real change can happen."

The list includes the books "A Is for Activist" and "Antiracist Baby", as well as "Brown Girl Dreaming" and "The Day You Begin" by Jacqueline Woodson.

The Library has made available "as many electronic copies of titles as possible," which can be freely searched and borrowed through the Library's digital collections.

Schomburg store manager Rio Cortez began compiling the list after the murder of George Floyd.

"Many of our clients connect with the Schomburg Shop specifically for books by black and brown authors whose work enables black and brown children to see themselves fully and dynamically," says Cortez.

Last week, the Schomburg Center released a Black Release Reading List for Adults. In eight days, that list has already received 7,000 boxes, says the library.

On June 16 and during the following week, several of the listed books will be read by authors, politicians, and librarians on the library's social channels. The complete list of virtual programming will be shared on the NYPL site.