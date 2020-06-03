NYT magazine reporter suggests destroying property & # 39; is not violence & # 39;

New York Times reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones reacted Tuesday when she said the destruction of property "is not violence"

During an interview with CBSN, Hannah-Jones was asked how the riots and looting of George Floyd's protests should be "interpreted".

"I think we should be very careful with our language," replied the journalist for Times magazine. "Yes, it is disturbing to see property being destroyed, it is disturbing to see people taking property from stores, but these are things."

CNN's CHRIS CUOMO was criticized for suggesting that protesters don't have to be "peaceful"

She continued: "And violence is when a state agent kneels on a man's neck until all life seeps from his body. Destroying property, which can be replaced, is not violence. And to put those things in I use the same language to describe those two things, I really think it's not moral to do that. "

Hannah-Jones, who recently won the Pultizer Prize for the polarizing "Project 1619," went on to say that "any reasonable person" would discourage the destruction of other people's property, but said "these are not reasonable times," pointing to the years. to protest against police brutality.

"So when we have people who say that people must respect the law, they are not respecting the law because the law is not respecting them. It cannot be said that ordinary citizens must comply with all the rules when agents of the state clearly it is not, "he told CBSN.

DOES TRUMP CARRY THE RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ATTACKS ON JOURNALISTS DURING THE GEORGE FLOYD PROTESTS?

His comments provoked many reactions on social networks.

"According to this logic, burning a building is not an act of violence. What a more sophisticated and morally bankrupt defense than the indefensible," National Review editor Rich Lowry reacted.

"& # 39; Destroying property is not violence & # 39; Those looters with levers and bricks breaking windows and stealing last night? Not violent at all. In fact, it is * immoral * to imply that they were!" Political commentator Andrew Sullivan criticized Hannah-Jones.

"When I moved to DC in the late 1990s, I was still not close to recovering from the 1968 riots. Economic devastation in cities has long-term consequences, leads to despair and will kill people as surely as the bad cops. " "This is such a terrible argument," said RealClearInvestigations senior writer Mark Hemingway.

"Nasty and stupid comments. Such comments only deserve an answer: a Pulitzer Prize," Ben Shapiro tweeted.

Hannah-Jones shot her critics, accusing The Daily Caller of claiming "falsely" that she was "advocating looting and actual violence" despite her word-for-word report.

"Despite numerous comments from people asking to publish my address or burn or destroy my home, the Daily Caller is encouraging this by repeatedly publishing this story that falsely claims that I am advocating looting and actual violence," Hannah-Jones tweeted. On tuesday night. "This tactic is an attempt to silence black journalists and I will not shrink."

This is not the first time that Hannah-Jones's comment has been criticized. On Monday, she was criticized for claiming that the Second Amendment was created "to guarantee slave owners in the South the right to maintain and arm slave patrols to quell insurrections among the enslaved."