NYU faces sexual harassment lawsuit against dead teacher

A teacher at the famous NYU film school was continually exhibited and harassed by a perverted teacher, according to a lawsuit.

Lynn Boyarsky, 66, says he was the victim of a torrent of abuse by his colleague Arnold Baskin of the Tisch School of the Arts, who even exposed himself at a West Village restaurant shortly after obtaining a assistant professor position there in 2013, according to Manhattan Supreme Court documents.

The harassment also included lewd comments and forced touches and kisses, the lawsuit against NYU, filed in December, he alleges.

Baskin, an acclaimed film professor who died at the age of 83, three months before the legal action, "began to intimidate … [and] using crude and degrading and gender-laden language towards her, such as" mouth big, big shelf "or the" little Jew "with the" big boobs "in front of the college," the lawsuit read.

“Before long, he turned to touching unwanted … and kissing her on the lips without her consent. "

Boyarsky, who spent 35 years in Hollywood before going to New York University to teach screenwriting, says Baskin frequently warned that he could use his influence at school to deny her a full-time teaching position. When Boyarsky reported Baskin's behavior to the university, administrators conducted a "bogus investigation," which ultimately called Baskin's alleged behavior "collegial jokes" and blamed her for the abuse, he says.

Boyarsky also accused top teachers in the New York film and television department, including Professor David Irving and department chair Ezra Sacks, of "silently sanctioning Baskin's acts of discrimination and sexual harassment."

Boyarsky and his lawyers declined to comment. NYU representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“NYU takes allegations of sexual misconduct very seriously. In fact, in Ms. Boyarsky's case, the University investigated her claims quickly and thoroughly. NYU disputes its claims of non-response and retaliation, and hopes that the end result of the case reflects NYU's position, "NYU spokesman John Beckman told The Post.