Oakland A owner John Fisher will pay the club's minor league players after all

Oakland Athletics owner John Fisher decided to pay his team's minor league players after all, saying he made a mistake.

Club spokeswoman Catherine Aker confirmed Fisher's plans on Friday, when the San Francisco Chronicle first reported the billionaire's intentions and cited his apologies. Fisher is also establishing a fund to help employees without permission, Aker said.

Late last month, the Athletics put their scouts and a significant number of other office employees on hold, suspended pay for minor league players, and cut other executives' wages as part of a cost-cutting move. in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I concluded that I had made a mistake," Fisher told the Chronicle.

Minor league players will receive their weekly stipends of $ 400 through what would have been the conclusion of their season.

Fisher, whose family founded clothing retailer Gap Ltd., is worth more than $ 2 billion, Forbes estimated.