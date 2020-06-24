Oakland Mayor Says Public Safety Reform "Means Not Just Reforming Police, But Replacing Police"

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf suggested Tuesday that police officers should be replaced by public employees who can respond to traumatic scenes and other situations she described as unrelated to law enforcement.

"We are excited, as are many cities, to reimagine public safety," Schaaf said during a call with three other mayors and Representative Karen Bass, a Democrat from California, "and that means not only reforming the police, but replacing the police with more trauma-informed and care-based and community-led responses that really don't warrant a badge and a gun. "

Protesters across the United States have demanded that local governments "defuse the police" in response to the deaths of George Floyd and other black Americans at the hands of law enforcement.

It is unclear what reform will ultimately look like, since Bass, a member of the House Judiciary Committee, and others have rejected more radical proposals. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who participated in Tuesday's call, has called for cuts to police budgets with funds transferred to community-based programs.

"We have a full Department of Violence Prevention headed by a social worker but who carries exactly the same title, boss, the same stature as our chief of police …" Schaaf said.

"And these are community physicians and physicians who respond to mental health and other appropriate needs, which are not law enforcement," he added. "Having a different type of response to send to these 911 calls is something I think we are all going to migrate to, and even faster because of the current demand from our communities."

According to the East Bay Times, Oakland hired former social worker Guillermo Céspedes to head the Violence Prevention Department with an annual salary of $ 213,418.92. The Times reported that Cespedes' primary goal was to better coordinate the police, school district, and other entities to address the violence.

Schaaf previously captured headlines at Febaruy 2018 after he announced an impending Immigration and Customs Enrollment (ICE). According to ICE, 150 people were arrested for violating United States immigration laws in the San Francisco Bay Area, but nearly 900 illegal immigrants remained "at large in the community" as they could not be arrested.

