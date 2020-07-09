Obama Administrator Shut Down H1N1 Testing, Complicating Biden's Attacks On Detecting Trump's Coronavirus

Joe Biden is stepping up his attacks on the Trump administration's coronavirus testing administration, saying on Wednesday that "the crisis in Arizona is the direct result of Donald Trump's failure to lead and his desire to 'slow down testing &' # 39 ;, and Americans are suffering the consequences. "

Biden specifically called on the White House to "immediately resume federally administered community-based operations across the country and establish multiple sites in Arizona." And, in the past few weeks, Biden has demanded that Trump "accelerates testing" across the country, saying Trump has been "putting politics ahead of the security and economic well-being of the American people."

However, during the 2009 swine flu epidemic, the Obama administration suddenly told states to suspend testing, without much explanation.

"In late July, the CDC abruptly advised states to stop testing for H1N1 flu, and stopped counting individual cases," CBS News reported in 2009. "The justification given by the CDC guide to waive testing and monitoring of individual cases was: why waste resources H1N1 flu test when the government has already confirmed that there is an epidemic?

Reporter Sharyl Attkisson continued: "Some public health officials privately disagreed with the decision to stop testing and counting, and told CBS News that continued monitoring of this new and possibly changing virus was important because H1N1 has a Epidemiology is different, it affects younger people more than seasonal flu, and it has been shown to have a higher case fatality rate than other strains of the flu virus. "

CBS News reported that the decision to "stop counting H1N1 flu cases was made in such a hurry that states did not have a chance to comment."

Biden's campaign did not immediately respond to an after-hours email from Fox News seeking comment.

According to the CDC, "As 2009 H1N1 cases continued to occur during the spring and summer, the task of counting cases became increasingly difficult. On May 12, 2009, the CDC stopped reporting individual confirmed cases and probable 2009 H1N1 influenza to aggregated reports counts of laboratory confirmed 2009 H1N1 cases and probable cases, hospitalizations, and deaths with the launch of an aggregated reporting website. Once the number of cases increased beyond the point where it was Convenient to count individual cases, on July 23, 2009, the CDC last reported the 2009 number of cases. "

Ron Klain, who served as Biden's chief of staff at the time and currently advises on health issues, commented last year: "It is pure luck that this is not one of the major mass casualty events in the history of the United States. United It had nothing to do with us doing anything right It just had to do with luck If someone thinks this can't happen again, they don't have to go back to 1918, they just go back to 2009, 2010 and imagine a virus with a different lethality, and you can do the math on it. "

Klain has backed down since then, claiming he was only talking about difficulties with vaccines.

Trump at a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, last month touted his administration's response to the coronavirus crisis. When addressing what he called a "phenomenal" job in itself, an evaluation critics dispute, the president lamented that as the nation has increased the availability of coronavirus tests, an increased number of gross tests is testing positive. .

"Our Coronavirus test is much higher (25 million tests) and much more advanced, which makes us see that we have more cases, especially proportionally, than other countries," Trump tweeted, apparently trying to underscore the serious message behind the comments. . . White House business adviser Peter Navarro said the comments were "ironic" on CNN at the time.

"So I said to my people, slow down the testing, please," Trump continued. "They test and test. We did tests that people do not know what is happening … We have another one here. The young man is 10 years old. He has a cold. He will recover in about 15 minutes." . That's a case. "

The comments became his own story of the whirlwind and controversial concentration. Time, for example, published a story titled: "At the Tulsa Rally, Trump suggests that coronavirus testing in the United States slow down to avoid bad statistics."

But Trump has mentioned in the past that the more people test positive for the coronavirus, the worse the crisis will worsen, despite the fact that experts have said a robust testing system is necessary for the nation to return to normalcy entirely. . of the pandemic.

And his administration has been largely behind the drive to rapidly increase testing capacity in the United States as part of what Trump called a "phenomenal" response to the crisis.

