Obama agrees with Trump in calling for the end of the Senate filibuster

Former President Barack Obama said Thursday that it is time to end the Senate filibuster rules that require a super majority to pass legislation.

The reform also has the support of President Trump.

Archaic Senate rules require 60 votes for legislation to proceed, giving the minority party the power to block or substantially modify bills.

Obama asked to lower the threshold by listing progressive priorities in a speech at the funeral of Georgia Rep. John Lewis in Atlanta.

The former president called for Election Day to be a federal holiday to increase participation, granting voting rights to former prisoners, guaranteeing "equal representation" for DC and Puerto Rico, and opposing German parliamentary districts to greatly favor one party.

Obama concluded: "If all of this requires eliminating the filibuster, another Jim Crow relic, to secure the God-given rights of every American, then that's what we should do.

As president, the filibuster prevented Obama from passing more radical health care reform, with rebellious Democratic centrists like then-Sens. Max Baucus of Montana and Ben Nelson of Nebraska empowered to extract concessions.

Meanwhile, Trump has repeatedly called on the Senate to end the filibuster, arguing that New York Democratic minority leader Chuck Schumer will pull the trigger immediately if Republicans ever lose their majority.

"The US Senate should change to 51 votes, immediately, and get approval for health care and tax cuts, quickly and easily. Democrats would, no doubt! Trump tweeted in 2017. Trump personally told Republican lawmakers in 2018 that he wanted reform.

The Senate has gradually reduced the power of the filibuster. In 2013, Democrats mostly changed the rules, so only a majority was needed to confirm cabinet secretaries and most judges. In 2017, Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky applied that rule to Supreme Court nominees to beat Democratic opposition to Neil Gorsuch.

In an opinion piece last year, McConnell defended the remaining filibuster rule for legislation against Trump's demand that it be repealed.

“We recognize what everyone should recognize: there are no permanent victories in politics. No Republican has trouble imagining the long list of socialist policies that 51 Senate Democrats would happily inflict on Central America in a filibuster-free Senate, ”McConnell wrote. "In this country, radical changes face a high bar by design."