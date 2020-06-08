Obama, celebrities support George Floyd protesters in virtual graduation message

Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama led a lineup filled with celebrity stars who paid tribute to the class of 2020 in a virtual display, as well as saluting young protesters and activists across the country amid the riots. for the death of George Floyd in police custody

Due to the coronavirus, high schools and universities have sought alternative graduation methods to celebrate the end of an academic journey for seniors. That's where celebrities and politicians, including the Obamas, have stepped in together in a video recorded at their home as part of the effort organized by YouTube.

"Today is the culmination of a long journey," said the former president. "Just as you were making the final turn, the world launched a pandemic on your way … That's a lot to ask of anyone, but despite all that, here you are."

However, Michelle Obama later returned in the stream to address the protests, calling on students to encourage their peers to vote and learn more about local elections.

"What is happening right now is the direct result of decades of unaddressed prejudice and inequality," he said. "For many people in this country, no matter how hard they work, there are structural barriers for them that only make the road longer and more rocky."

She continued: "Not only can you do better than those who came before you, but you will."

The likes of Alicia Keys and Beyoncé added their own words of encouragement, telling the students that "change begins with you."

"You have come here in the midst of a global crisis, a racial pandemic and a worldwide expression of outrage at the senseless murder of another unarmed black human being, and you still did it," Beyoncé said. "Thank you for using your collective voice to let the world know that Black Lives Matter."

Other notable political guests included former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and former first daughter Jenna Bush. Rie addressed the "challenging, sometimes tragic, unprecedented times."

"I beg you: do not let anyone tell you that you cannot be passionate about the color of your skin, your gender or the circumstances you came from," he continued. "It is your passion, working for it, embracing it and it will pay dividends in life."

Former President Obama closed the ceremony and told students that they did so "optimistic about our future" because "we are a nation founded on protest."

"The United States has changed, has always changed, because young people dared to wait," Obama continued.

"Congratulations Class of 2020. Make it mean something and keep making us proud."