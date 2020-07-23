Obama, in discussion with Biden, says he "couldn't be more proud" of ObamaCare

Former President Barack Obama, in a clip from a discussion with former Vice President Joe Biden released Thursday morning by Biden's presidential campaign, says he "couldn't be prouder" of the Affordable Care Act and that "20 million people have health insurance." That was not what we did. "

The campaign had previously released other segments of the discussion between the former Democratic president and the current Democratic presidential candidate for president. The full video will be released later on Thursday morning.

"I mean, you and I both know what it's like to have someone you love really sick. And in some cases, lose someone, but that loss is compounded when you see the stress on their faces, because they worry that they are being a burden to their families, "Obama said as he spoke of his health legislation known as ObamaCare, which Biden has followed and promised to expand, including a public option.

Obama added: "They are concerned about whether insurance will cover the treatments they need. I could not be more proud of what we did. 20 million people have health insurance that they did not have because of what we did."

Biden, in the video, also talks about the death of his son and says it made him reflect on the importance of some of the protections in the law.

"I used to sit there and look at him in bed and with pain and death from glioblastoma, I thought to myself, what would happen if your insurance company could come in, what they could have done before going to ObamaCare and saying: Have you gotten over your insurance, have you survived it? "Biden said. "He suffers the last five months in peace, he is alone … It was such a profound impact on people."

Biden's campaign, in a statement in the video, called "passing the Affordable Care Act and expanding health care to more than 23 million Americans" one of the "greatest accomplishments" of Obama and Biden.

The ACA is currently facing a legal challenge to its constitutionality from a coalition of Republican-leaning states, backed by the Trump administration. The Supreme Court will hear the challenge in its next term. The Trump administration has said that whatever the outcome of the challenge, it will ensure that people with pre-existing conditions are protected by purchasing health insurance. However, the Biden campaign has attacked Trump for seemingly trying to repeal the law, which now provides those protections.

"I think it's cruel, cruel, cruel," Biden said of Trump's attempts to dismantle ObamaCare at a campaign event in June, just hours before the Trump administration filed a report with the Supreme Court arguing that it should be revoked. "All because, in my opinion, he cannot bear the idea of ​​leaving one of President Obama's great achievements standing."

That report, however, argued that because there is no longer a financial penalty for not having insurance, the individual mandate embodied in the law can no longer be read as a tax, which prevented the law from being removed in a previous challenge from the Supreme Court. The Trump administration further said that, as comprehensive as the individual mandate for the law's design was, the rest cannot be allowed to remain if the current form is declared unconstitutional.

"The individual mandate cannot be separated from the rest of the ACA. Congressional findings incorporated into the ACA text clearly indicate that Congress would not have adopted the guaranteed issuance and community rating provisions without the individual mandate requirement to purchase a secure". short said.