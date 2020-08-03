Obama issues the first endorsements for 2020: "The future of our country depends on these elections"







Obama supported 118 Democratic candidates from 17 states running for federal, state and state legislative positions. He supported 51 candidates for the US House of Representatives, Five candidates for the US Senate, and more than 50 candidates for state legislative office.

"The future of our country depends on these elections, and it will not be easy. But pandemics have a way of cutting off a lot of noise and effects to remind us of what is real and what is important," Obama said in a statement. . "Elections matter. And we need Americans of all political backgrounds to be involved in our politics and our public life like never before."

After remaining neutral in the primaries, Obama has become increasingly involved in the 2020 campaign. He has raised millions of dollars for Joe Biden, the alleged Democratic Party candidate for 2020, and appeared in recent campaign videos with his former vice president. Last week, Obama called for voting reform and lobbied for voting rights while hailing punctual praise for civil rights icon representative John Lewis of Georgia.

As Democrats seek to seize control of the Senate in November, Obama endorsed five Democrats seeking to overthrow Republican senators in Colorado, Iowa, Maine, North Carolina, and South Carolina. He supported former North Carolina State Senator Cal Cunningham, Speaker of the Maine State House of Representatives Sara Gideon, Iowa Democrat Theresa Greenfield, former South Carolina Democratic Party President Jaime Harrison and the former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper.