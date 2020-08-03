Obama issues the first endorsements for 2020: "The future of our country depends on these elections"

Obama supported 118 Democratic candidates from 17 states running for federal, state and state legislative positions. He supported 51 candidates for the US House of Representatives, Five candidates for the US Senate, and more than 50 candidates for state legislative office.
"The future of our country depends on these elections, and it will not be easy. But pandemics have a way of cutting off a lot of noise and effects to remind us of what is real and what is important," Obama said in a statement. . "Elections matter. And we need Americans of all political backgrounds to be involved in our politics and our public life like never before."
After remaining neutral in the primaries, Obama has become increasingly involved in the 2020 campaign. He has raised millions of dollars for Joe Biden, the alleged Democratic Party candidate for 2020, and appeared in recent campaign videos with his former vice president. Last week, Obama called for voting reform and lobbied for voting rights while hailing punctual praise for civil rights icon representative John Lewis of Georgia.
As Democrats seek to seize control of the Senate in November, Obama endorsed five Democrats seeking to overthrow Republican senators in Colorado, Iowa, Maine, North Carolina, and South Carolina. He supported former North Carolina State Senator Cal Cunningham, Speaker of the Maine State House of Representatives Sara Gideon, Iowa Democrat Theresa Greenfield, former South Carolina Democratic Party President Jaime Harrison and the former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper.
Cunningham is challenging Senator Thom Tillis, Gideon is seeking to impeach Senator Susan Collins, Greenfield is facing Senator Joni Ernst, Harrison is challenging Senator Lindsey Graham, and Hickenlooper is seeking to unseat Senator Cory Gardner.
Obama endorsed many members of Congress who won their seats in the blue wave of the 2018 midterm elections, including New York Rep. Antonio Delgado, Iowa Rep. Abby Finkenauer, California Rep. Katie Porter, Illinois Rep. Lauren Underwood, New Jersey Rep. Mikie Sherrill and Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger. He also endorsed Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, his only endorsements so far for the Governor and Attorney General in 2020.
Obama also endorsed statewide candidates that the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, chaired by former Obama Attorney General Eric Holder, identified as essential to the upcoming redistricting process, according to a press release. The next census, held every 10 years, will determine how many representatives each state gets in Congress and how billions of dollars in federal funds are spent.
"This fall is the last chance for voters to decide who will have a seat at the table when new maps are drawn in 2021, maps that will be in place for the next decade. As the President has said, we must end gerrymandering for that voters can choose their elected officials, not the other way around, "the press release said.
Obama supported the majority of the candidates in Texas, including 19 candidates for the state legislative office. Both the House of Representatives and the Texas State Senate are controlled by Republicans.
The former president also backed 10 alumni of the Obama administration and campaign, according to the press release.
"I am proud to endorse this diverse and hopeful collection of thoughtful, empathetic and highly skilled Democrats," said Obama. Together, these candidates will help us redeem our country's promise by defending working people, restoring justice and opportunity for our system, and fighting for the good of all Americans, not just those in the world. top. They make me optimistic not only about our party's prospects in November, but about our country's future long after that. So if you're in one of their districts or states, be sure to vote for them this fall. you can, vote early – by mail or in person. "
It is expected to issue a second round of endorsements this fall after all states have completed their primaries, according to the press release.