Obama: Our president should be custodian of this Democracy

During his speech at the 2020 Democratic National Convention, former President Barack Obama gave a full-throated endorsment for Joe Biden and made the case that Biden was a better choice than President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election. Watch more convention videos here.

