- 1 Obama: Our president should be custodian of this Democracy
- 2 Key speeches from the 2020 Democratic National Convention (16 Videos)
- 2.1 Obama: Our president should be custodian of this Democracy
- 2.2 Sen. Elizabeth Warren: Childcare is ‘infrastructure for families’
- 2.3 Hillary Clinton offers cautionary tale about this election
- 2.4 Pelosi: McConnell and Trump are standing in the way
- 2.5 Jill Biden’s DNC speech: Full video
- 2.6 Bill Clinton calls out Trump’s Covid-19 response
- 2.7 AOC offers short but powerful words at DNC
- 2.8 Colin Powell expresses support for Biden in DNC speech
- 2.9 John Kerry: When Trump goes overseas, it’s a blooper reel
- 2.10 Hear the message on Medicare from activist diagnosed with ALS
- 2.11 The DNC keynote address speech: Full video
- 2.12 Michelle Obama’s DNC speech: Full video
- 2.13 Sen. Bernie Sanders’ DNC speech: Full video
- 2.14 Klobuchar: Trump will need a change of address card in January
- 2.15 Andrew Cuomo slams Trump’s administration’s Covid-19 response
- 2.16 Kasich: Joe Biden can bring us together to find a better way
Contents
Obama: Our president should be custodian of this Democracy
During his speech at the 2020 Democratic National Convention, former President Barack Obama gave a full-throated endorsment for Joe Biden and made the case that Biden was a better choice than President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election. Watch more convention videos here.
Key speeches from the 2020 Democratic National Convention (16 Videos)
