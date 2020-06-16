Obama to Conduct Joint Fundraiser for Biden Next Week

WASHINGTON – Presumed Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is receiving help from his "former boss," Barack Obama, as he seeks to fill his campaign coffers and unify the Democratic Party ahead of the November election.

The former president and Biden will appear together next Tuesday for a "virtual based fundraiser" the former vice president announced on Twitter. It will be the first time the two have appeared together since Obama endorsed Biden in April.

Biden's tweet is linked to a campaign fundraising page and a form for those who want to ask the two Democrats a question.

Monday's announcement came hours after Biden said his campaign and associated Democratic groups had raised $ 81 million in May, his biggest fundraiser.

President Donald Trump's campaign has yet to release his total fundraiser for the month.