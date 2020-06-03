Obama to Discuss George Floyd's Death and Police Reform at Virtual City Hall Tonight

Simon Cooper / PA Images via Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan launched a opinion piece on social justice Wednesday, describing the current climate in the United States and detailing his own experiences with racism while growing up as a Pakistani American.

Khan is just one of two people of color among the majority owners of the 32 National Football League teams. Kim Pegula, an Asian American, is a co-owner of the Buffalo Bills.

"The events of the past 10 days have been alarming and discouraging. Alarming because we know the history of the systemic inequity that brought us to this point, not only with the recent murder of George Floyd and other African Americans in our country, but also disproportionate impact that the coronavirus has caused in communities of color. Disheartening because this family sequence of murders, followed by protests and civic riots, followed by inactivity and silence, occurs with increasing frequency in our nation. " Khan said.

He continued Describing his own experience growing up as a minority in the United States saying: "I came to Pakistan from 1967 to 1967 with $ 500 in my pocket and faith in AmericanDream. The opportunities to learn and succeed were abundant, and more than 50 years Afterward, I am always grateful and proud to be a citizen of the United States. However, as I pursued my goals as a student and later in the workforce, being a Muslim-American made me a frequent target of prejudice, discrimination and hatred. "

In concluding Khan's opinion piece, the owner of the Jaguars emphasized: "Racism, in all its forms, will kill. It kills people, it kills communities, it kills dreams, it kills hope. For many Americans, now It's the moment". It has never been clearer. I don't want to waste this moment. "