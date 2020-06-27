Obama, top Democrats warn against 'complacency' in the 2020 elections

Top Democrats warn worshipers not to be too comfortable with the party's prospects in the 2020 presidential election.

Although President Trump is mired in the COVID-19 pandemic, economic upheaval, and racial unrest, that alone cannot mean victory for former Vice President Joe Biden in November, they warn.

"We cannot be complacent or conceited or suggest that it is somehow so obvious that this president has not done a good job," Obama told thousands of online donors at his first joint fundraising event with Biden. "He won once, and it's not like we didn't have a good idea of ​​how he was going to operate last time."

The party remains marked by the sonorous numbers from the 2016 polls that showed Hillary Clinton triumphing in states like Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, which ultimately went to Trump by very slim margins and helped change the election. Just weeks before the vote, The New York Times stated that Clinton had a 91% chance of becoming president.

"If the elections were held today, I think Biden would win Michigan," said Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell. "But Trump supporters are out there, and they are still intense."

