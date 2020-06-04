Obama Urges George Floyd Protesters to Push for Change, "Uncomfort People in Power"

Former president Barack Obama, in a virtual town hall organized by his foundation on Wednesday, called on protesters to channel their anger at George FloydDeath is an opportunity to make leaders feel "uncomfortable" and pressure them to make real policy changes.

The city council was organized by the Obama Foundation's My Brother & # 39; s Keeper Alliance, which supports young men of color. During the event, Obama said he rejected a debate that came up in "a bit of internet chat" about "voting versus protests, politics and participation versus civil disobedience and direct action."

"This is not one or the other. This is somewhat, "he said." And to achieve real change, we both have to highlight a problem and make people in power feel uncomfortable, but we also have to translate that into practical solutions and laws that can be implemented and monitored. and make sure we're following up. "

ANGELA STANTON-KING SAYS OBAMA, BIDEN SHOULD HAVE DONE "MUCH MORE" TO FIGHT RACISM

Obama also urged "all mayors in the country to review their use of force policies" with their communities and "commit to reporting on planned reforms" before prioritizing their implementation. During a virtual roundtable, he compared the current protests to the riots of the 1960s and said that polls show that most Americans support the current protests taking place across the country, even though some "were seen marred by the actions of a small minority who participated in the violence. " "

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last week, Obama said the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25 after a white officer knelt on his neck for more than 8 minutes, "should not be "normal" in 2020 America. " He laid out plans for the change in a Medium post and responded to the argument of some protesters that the protests will facilitate more social change than voting.

"I have heard that some suggest that the recurring problem of racial bias in our criminal justice system demonstrates that only protests and direct action can bring about change, and that voting and participating in electoral politics is a waste of time," he wrote. "I couldn't disagree more."

While the former president said the current protests stem from "legitimate frustration at a decades-long failure to reform police practices," he condemned vandalism, looting and violence that have, in part, overshadowed the more peaceful aspects of protests in many cities.

Fox News' Andrew O & # 39; Reilly and The Associated Press contributed to this report.