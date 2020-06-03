Obama will discuss the death of George Floyd, the police reform at the virtual town hall tonight

Those comments will mark the first time Obama addresses Floyd's death on camera, via the Zoom video conferencing service. In recent days, he has addressed it on social media, as well as in a long Medium post.

Following those initial comments, Obama will participate in a panel discussion, which the assistant says will focus on changes in surveillance and other law enforcement issues.

The town hall is at 5 p.m. ET is hosted by My Brother & # 39; s Keeper Alliance, a program of the Obama Foundation.