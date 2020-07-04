Obama's assistant remembers tense meeting between Hillary Clinton and Vladimir Putin

A former assistant to the Obama State Department wrote a book in which she remembers the time when a room full of diplomats "froze in anticipation" when Hillary Clinton and Vladimir Putin met for the first time after she "criticized the process. election of your country as unfair. "

In "Protocol: The Power of Diplomacy and How to Make It Work for You," Obama's Chief Protocol Officer Capricia Penavic Marshall writes that a 2012 bilateral meeting between Obama and Putin in Mexico was expected to be long and intense. " She adds: "President Putin was rumored to have hoped that Secretary of State Hillary Clinton would not attend."

After greeting Putin, he writes that Obama said: "Do you remember Secretary of State Hillary Clinton?" "She greeted him with her most dignified and diplomatic expression and her handshake, instantly establishing a respectful tone. There was a clear pause in everyone's movements, then [Putin], who seemed to express a bit of surprise on his face when he saw the secretary, responded kindly, greeting her in a similar dignified manner. "