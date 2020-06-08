Obamas deliver speeches during YouTube HS graduation ceremony

LOS ANGELES – President Barack Obama said in a graduation speech Sunday that protests across the country following the recent deaths of unarmed black men and women, including George Floyd, were fueled by "decades of anguish, frustration, over the unequal treatment and the lack of police practices. " . "

Obama and his wife Michelle made speeches during YouTube's "Dear Class of 2020" virtual ceremony. The duo, along with a broad, star-studded lineup including Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, and Tom Brady, offered inspiring messages in hopes of uplifting new graduates.

The former president told graduates that the coronavirus shed light on a host of America's current problems.

"In many ways, the pandemic has just highlighted the problems that have been growing for a long time," he continued. "Whether economic inequality is widening, the lack of basic health care for millions of people, the continuing scourge of fanaticism and sexism, or the division or dysfunction that plagued our political system."

Obama added: “Although these times are scary and uncertain, they are also a wake-up call. And they are an incredible opportunity for your generation. "

Michelle Obama said the ongoing protests after Floyd's death are "a direct result of decades of prejudice, prejudice and inequality." She said she understands those who are "scared or confused or angry, or just overwhelmed" with the events of the past few months.

"In the past few months, our foundation has been shaken," he said. "Not only because of a pandemic that robbed many of our loved ones, overturned our daily lives and sent tens of millions of unemployed, but also because of the rumbling of the old failures on which our country was built, the lines of the race and the power that they are now once again exposed so that we can all deal with them. ”

Beyoncé delivered an exciting 10-minute speech to the graduates. She spoke about the recent protests and shared her secrets to the success and importance of ownership.

"You are accomplishing things that your parents and grandparents could never imagine on their own," he said. "You are the answer to a generation of prayers."

Beyoncé advised graduates to believe in themselves as she did when the singer started her own company a decade ago. Creating his own lane was a challenge in an entertainment business that is still "very sexist" and "male-dominated." The singer also said the protests have already had an impact.

"Look what you have been able to do in the last 14 days," he said. "We have seen the power of the collective. We have seen what happens when we unite for the same cause. Please continue to be the voice of the voiceless."

The four-hour ceremony was filmed over the past few weeks, but Lady Gaga decided to re-record her message. His opening speech was about the effect COVID-19 had on this year's graduation class, but he wanted to talk more about Floyd's death, the Black Lives Matter movement and the protests.

"While my original graduation speech may not be directly relevant to what this country needs most right now, I want to tell you today that while there is much to be sad about, there is also much to celebrate," he said. “You are seeing what is a crucial moment in this evolution. … The change will happen, and it will be for the best. "

Taylor Swift said her graduation from high school was not what she expected. The singer told a story about how she was on tour and unable to go to her own ceremony.

"I know this is not the kind of graduation you thought you were going to have," he said. “I ended up receiving my diploma in the mail. … It wasn't exactly what I had imagined. "

Lizzo started the ceremony with an exciting performance. While holding her flute, the "Truth Hurts" singer performed the classic "Pomp and Circumstance" before congratulating graduates as the New York Philharmonic accompanied her.

Various music artists from Cynthia Erivo, Camila Cabello, Chris Martin from Coldplay, Ty Dolla $ ign, Khalid and others collaborated to sing a cover of U2's "Beautiful Day". Katy Perry led the graduates in the ceremonial twist of the tassel at the end of the kickoff celebration.